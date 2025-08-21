Talented footballer Jacob Watson is celebrating winning a scholarship with a Premier League club.

Jacob is also celebrating nine GCSE passes at Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College.

He will now go on to study for an A-Level in sport and excellence while training with Leeds United.

The young central defender competes with Leeds in national and regional competitions such as the FA Youth Cup, the Under-18s Premier League and Northern Premier League.

During his time at the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust school, Jacob captained English Martyrs to victory in the English Schools Football Association PlayStation Elite Schools Under-15 National Final in 2024.

The final, against The Forest School, was held at The Hawthorns Stadium, home of West Bromwich Albion, and it was the first time a Hartlepool school has lifted the national trophy, with Jacob scoring during a 2-1 win.

He paid tribute to the support he has had from the school, saying: “English Martyrs as a community has always been so welcoming and encouraging, so I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me.”

He said winning the national trophy had been a “massive moment”, adding: “All of the lads knew the importance of it and really rose to the occasion.

"There was a great sense of pride because we weren’t just representing ourselves, but the school and the whole town.

“Getting the scholarship at Leeds United is a huge opportunity because my life has always revolved around football.

"It’s a chance to continue my development at a Premier League team, while also continuing my studies, and I want to grasp the opportunity with both hands.”

Mark Blackwood, pastoral leader at English Martyrs, said: “Jacob is a very talented lad but he’s also incredibly grounded with impeccable manners and shows the utmost respect for everyone.

“He’s a very calm young man but his leadership skills and passion for the game shine through on the pitch. He plays the game like a 25-year-old and has the world at his feet.

“He fully deserves to have won a scholarship with a Premier League Club and it is a fantastic opportunity for him to pursue his dream.”

Leeds United are newly promoted to the Premier League having won the Championship last season.