Mail readers have been sharing precious pictures as their children return to school for the new year, or start school for the first time.

Uniforms were ironed, bags were packed and little ones excitedly got stuck in to the new term.

1. Family portrait Jake, going into Year 2, and Thomas, going into Year 5 with their baby brother George. Photo: Sophie Rutherford Photo Sales

2. All set Ruby going into Year 5 at St Helen's. Photo: Susan Moore Photo Sales

3. So smart William Butler, aged 5, going into Year 1 at St Teresa's. Photo: Michael Butler Photo Sales

4. The final year Kenzie-Jay, age 10, going into Year 6 - his final year of primary school. Photo: Marie Donaldson Photo Sales