Families are urged not to miss out on free school transport support. Photo: PA

Families who are eligible for the support on the grounds of low income are required to renew their entitlement each year by completing and returning an application form.

A form for the next school year starting in September, and an accompanying letter, was posted to all eligible families of primary and secondary pupils by Hartlepool Borough Council’s passenger transport services team on April 21.

But some applications have not been returned yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Brown, the council’s head of transport services, said: “We’d be grateful if families would please complete and return their forms to us as soon as possible and certainly by the end of this month, to ensure that they have access to travel assistance in September.”