Hartlepool families urged to act not to avoid missing out on free home to school transport

Families in Hartlepool who are entitled to free home to school transport are reminded not to miss out next year.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST
Families are urged not to miss out on free school transport support. Photo: PAFamilies are urged not to miss out on free school transport support. Photo: PA
Families are urged not to miss out on free school transport support. Photo: PA

Families who are eligible for the support on the grounds of low income are required to renew their entitlement each year by completing and returning an application form.

A form for the next school year starting in September, and an accompanying letter, was posted to all eligible families of primary and secondary pupils by Hartlepool Borough Council’s passenger transport services team on April 21.

But some applications have not been returned yet.

Jayne Brown, the council’s head of transport services, said: “We’d be grateful if families would please complete and return their forms to us as soon as possible and certainly by the end of this month, to ensure that they have access to travel assistance in September.”

Most Popular

People with any queries should contact the passenger transport services team on (01429) 523695 or 523769 or email [email protected]

