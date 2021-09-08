Hartlepool firm launches new course to train workers for the security industry

Learner Sam Hutchinson, left, with, from left, ARG's Paul Hutchinson, Orangebox's Simon Corbett and and ARG's Graeme McLane. Picture: Tom Banks

Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training Solutions has teamed up with Middlesbrough’s Associated Risks Group (ARG) to lay on a series of three-week courses starting from Monday, September 20.

The plan is to roll the courses out in other areas of the region once more employers have got on board.And at the end of the course – which is free for the unemployed or those earning less than £17,200-a-year - ARG and Orangebox will work with employers to ensure learners hold the required £190 Security Industry Authority licence at no cost to them.

Paul Hutchinson, ARG’s managing director, said: “Once they have that SIA badge then they can go straight into the industry.

ARG's Paul Hutchinson teaching. Picture: Tom Banks

“With the qualifications they will learn, they can then work in event security, such as festivals/gigs, door security or normal security.”

He added: “We currently don’t have enough people in the industry licensed for whatever reason, maybe it’s because of Covid-19 and people taking on new jobs, maybe they haven’t renewed their SIA badge.

“The security industry in the North-East is becoming huge but we don’t have enough SIA licensed operatives in order to fill all the roles that we have.”

The courses will cover SIA door supervision, first aid, the safeguarding and prevent, counter terrorism aspects and covert foot surveillance.

ARG’s Multi-Media Exchange Building base in Middlesbrough and Orangebox’s Tranquility House HQ classrooms at Hartlepool’s Marina will host through support from the Tees Valley Business Growth Fund funded by the European Regional Development Fund.Paul was a police firearms officer, part of former Hartlepool Labour MP Peter Mandelson’s residential security team and has also worked for the Prime Minister of Qatar and other foreign heads of state.Orangebox’s CEO Simon Corbett, a former covert cop himself, said: “The idea is that there are lots of opportunities in the North-East to train people and get them employment within the community sector.

“We want to make sure people are trained to the highest standards to gain the best opportunity available to them.”