Hartlepool firm’s £10,000 boost to help solve flooding in school playground
Flooding problems at a Hartlepool primary school will soon be a thing of the past thanks to parents’ fund-raising and generosity of a town firm.
For years, young children at West View Primary School have not been able to play outside after heavy downpours as their playground was under water.
It also causes problems for parents dropping off and collecting their children.
But work is due to take place this summer after fund-raising efforts led by the parent teacher association.
The PTA raised £5,000 towards the work and this week, brake pad manufacturer TMD Friction gave them another £10,000.
The school successfully put in a bid for a Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) and were awarded £99,000.
But it was on the condition they came up with the £15,000.
Headteacher Charlotte Haylock said: “The Key Stage 1 yard floods when we have bad rain and stops the kids being able to go out to play.
“It also causes problems for parents dropping their children off.
“The PTA formed really to try to raise funds to get the work done because we don’t have the funds as a school to be able to do it.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We are delighted at the donation from TMD Friction.
“It means we don’t have to find that money in the school budget and can spend more money on the children.”
The work is due to take place at the school, in Davison Drive, this summer.
Due to the CIF grant, some other areas around the school where localised flooding takes place will also be addressed.
Members of the PTA approached TMD Friction, on Hartlepool’s Oakesway Industrial Estate for help.
Several parents work at the company, which is part of the Nisshinbo Group.
It was one of a number of donations to local causes the company makes from its Centenary Fund.
Alison Matthews, of TMD Friction, said: “Over the course of the years the fund has helped a lot of people in the local area.
“It’s something we love to do. The school is close to everybody’s heart and we were really happy to help out.”