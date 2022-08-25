Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, part of the Northern Education Trust, saw its best results yet for students achieving grades 4 and 5 and higher in the key subjects.

Manor’s Progress 8 performance score, calculated by adding together a pupil's highest scores across eight government approved school subjects, also increased this year, together with the number of students achieving the EBacc qualification.

Trust chief executive Rob Tarn said: “I am extremely proud of our students – these results are the culmination of their incredible efforts and dedication, allowing them to progress to the next stage of their lives with confidence in their abilities to succeed.

“My congratulations go to every single one of them, and I wish them every possible success in their future.”

Reece Garthwaite was Manor’s highest attainer. He is going on to take his A-levels at Middlesbrough College before pursuing a career with computers.

Chloe Jeffries was nervous but achieved great results. She said: “I feel overwhelmed and happy because it shows that consistent hard work throughout the years gives a deserving reward.”

Chloe will study A-level maths, economics, business and law at college with hopes of a career in business.

Georgia Robson, a Hartlepool member of the Youth Parliament, achieved fantastic results.

With passions for social change and campaigning she will be continuing to sixth form college before pursuing a career in criminal psychology.