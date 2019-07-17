Hartlepool golf star Graeme Storm praises young Dyke House Academy golfers as they celebrate national win in English Schools’ Team Championship
Three Hartlepool teenagers have been praised after becoming national golf champions.
Dyke House Academy’s team of golfers were crowned the best in the country at the English Schools’ Team Championship.
The team is made up of Sixth Form student Will Skipp, and Year 9 students Jack Burton and Louis Westmoreland, both 14.
As part of the academy’s Elite Development Squad, the boys receive support at Wynyard Golf Club from European Tour star Graeme Storm, and Wynyard’s James Harper.
Storm said: “It’s just fabulous what they have achieved in such a short space of time. It’s the first time a team has gone to the national finals and the first to win it from [County] Durham which is great.”
In all, 34 schools entered the competition, run by England Golf in partnership with the English Schools’ Golf Association (ESGA), at Woodhall Spa golf club in Lincolnshire – the home of English golf – on Wednesday, July 10.
The championship is decided by 18 holes with each team’s top two scores counting.
Jack scored 40 Stableford points while Louis registered just one less to give Dyke House a three-shot victory on seven under par 79.
Jack said: “It was a really great experience and really good to win it. It gives us a lot of recognition for the future.”
Louis, who has been playing since he was four, added: “It was a tricky course. I thought I would struggle but I scored well.”
Will, 17, added Greame’s advice with the technical and mental side of the game has been a huge help.
Adam Palmer, principal of Dyke House which is a Northern Education Trust school, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement that we are incredibly proud of.
“It’s proof that with hard work, dedication and a desire to improve that truly amazing things can happen.
“We talk to the students all the time about the importance of hard work and all three of the boys epitomise this with their golf.
“I’m sure they’ll look back on this achievement and be very proud.”