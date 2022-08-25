Hartlepool GSCE results 2022: 'Remarkable' St Hild's School pupil earns 11 top grades
The Class of 22 at St Hild’s School in Hartlepool can progress to the next stage of their life with pride after this year’s GCSE results.
Teachers at the Church of England school are very proud of their students who they say have shown great resilience following the upheaval of Covid-19.
Among the school’s results was straight-A student Hannah Smith gained an incredible 11 grade 9s, which headteacher Tracey Gibson described as a remarkable achievement.
Hannah said: “I'm so unbelievably pleased with these results; it almost doesn't feel real.”
Ms Gibson said: “St Hild’s Church of England School has continued to strive to achieve the highest standards and this is reflected in the achievements of this Year Group.
“We remain proud of the fact we are a highly inclusive school where our pupils achieve great success at all levels.
“The support from our amazing staff, NEAT Trust, Governors, parents and carers has been crucial to the success of our children and the achievements of our 2022 Graduates show just how important this relationship is.”
St Hild’s saw some outstanding individual successes across the board and leaders were thrilled that a number of pupils gained the top Grade 9.
High achievers include Alexander Sanderson, Emily McIlveen, Jessica Donnelly, Isabel Hodgson, Pennie Carter, Hollie Whyte, Anna Hind.
Anna said: “I'm proud of my results and it gives me a wider range of options to choose in the next few years. Thank you so much to all the teachers for their support.”
Head girl Emily said: “Thank you to the teachers for all their support and encouragement throughout my school journey.
"I am so pleased with my results and I know my hard work has paid off.”
Head boy Ray Mallooki was among students that made the most progress. He said: “I am proud of my results, as I've done all that I can to achieve them. My advice to younger pupils is don't quit.”
Ms Gibson added: “I would like to congratulate all of our pupils on their achievements; it has been such a pleasure to see them develop into the fine young adults we see today, leaving us happy in the knowledge that they have gained the grades they worked so hard for.”