Teachers at the Church of England school are very proud of their students who they say have shown great resilience following the upheaval of Covid-19.

Among the school’s results was straight-A student Hannah Smith gained an incredible 11 grade 9s, which headteacher Tracey Gibson described as a remarkable achievement.

Hannah said: “I'm so unbelievably pleased with these results; it almost doesn't feel real.”

St Hild's pupil Hannah Smith.

Ms Gibson said: “St Hild’s Church of England School has continued to strive to achieve the highest standards and this is reflected in the achievements of this Year Group.

“We remain proud of the fact we are a highly inclusive school where our pupils achieve great success at all levels.

“The support from our amazing staff, NEAT Trust, Governors, parents and carers has been crucial to the success of our children and the achievements of our 2022 Graduates show just how important this relationship is.”

St Hild's GCSE 2022 high achievers (left to right) Alexander Sanderson, Emily McIlveen, Jessica Donnelly, Isabel Hodgson, Pennie Carter, Hollie Whyte, and Anna Hind.

St Hild’s saw some outstanding individual successes across the board and leaders were thrilled that a number of pupils gained the top Grade 9.

High achievers include Alexander Sanderson, Emily McIlveen, Jessica Donnelly, Isabel Hodgson, Pennie Carter, Hollie Whyte, Anna Hind.

Anna said: “I'm proud of my results and it gives me a wider range of options to choose in the next few years. Thank you so much to all the teachers for their support.”

Head girl Emily said: “Thank you to the teachers for all their support and encouragement throughout my school journey.

William Hetherington (left) and Alex Sanderson of St Hild's C of E School in Hartlepool with their GCSE results.

"I am so pleased with my results and I know my hard work has paid off.”

Head boy Ray Mallooki was among students that made the most progress. He said: “I am proud of my results, as I've done all that I can to achieve them. My advice to younger pupils is don't quit.”