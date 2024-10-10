Hartlepool High Tunstall College of Science welcomes inspirational speaker Andy Green back to his old school

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:18 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST
The current holder of the land speed world record inspired hundreds of pupils when he returned to his former school in Hartlepool.

Andy Green was the guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science’s eighth annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Lecture day.

The retired RAF fighter pilot and world land speed record holder since 1997 delivered a lecture on his career and a series of fun workshops to open students’ eyes to the possibilities offered through science, technology, engineering and maths.

The college said: “A huge thank you to Andrew Green for delivering our eighth annual STEM Lecture and workshops to the High Tunstall community today.

High Tunstall College of Science students, Head Boy Elliot Smith, Head Girl Grace Wood, Deputy Head Boy Patrick Curtis and Deputy Head Girl Ruby Hails with Andy Green OBE. Picture by FRANK REIDHigh Tunstall College of Science students, Head Boy Elliot Smith, Head Girl Grace Wood, Deputy Head Boy Patrick Curtis and Deputy Head Girl Ruby Hails with Andy Green OBE. Picture by FRANK REID
High Tunstall College of Science students, Head Boy Elliot Smith, Head Girl Grace Wood, Deputy Head Boy Patrick Curtis and Deputy Head Girl Ruby Hails with Andy Green OBE. Picture by FRANK REID

“Andy opened the eyes of many young people not only within the college, but across Hartlepool and with our feeder primary schools too.

“It is so important that STEM is celebrated and discovered at the college, and the next generation have the opportunity to share in the many different experiences of individuals from the 'real' world.”

