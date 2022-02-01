Hartlepool identified as 'cold spot' for education under plans for schools in the area

Areas where education outcomes are statistically weakest will be targeted for support with teachers offered a "levelling-up premium" to improve retention rates within the industry.

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than "good" by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.

The New "Education Investment Areas" will be prioritised as the location for specialist sixth form-free schools, the Government's Levelling Up White Paper will say on Wednesday.

The Government says it is aiming to level-up education.

Several North-East areas are on the list, including South Tyneside, County Durham, Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

However, a headteachers’ union has warned the plans for "elite" sixth form-free schools in disadvantaged areas could help pupils who are already high-achieving.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said."We are not so sure about the idea of setting up 'new elite sixth forms'.

"This sounds like they will serve children who already do very well and could put pressure on existing provision when the simplest solution would surely be to improve the lamentable state of post-16 funding.”

The Department for Education said that, as "95% of the identified areas are outside London and the South East, it is the struggling schools of the North, Midlands, East of England and South West that will be receiving much more support over the next decade".

The DfE confirmed teachers would be offered a "levelling up premium" to improve retention while £200million would be assigned to the Government's Troubled Families programme.

