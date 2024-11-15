Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A marine engineering student from Hartlepool is on the crest of a wave after succeeding in an industry dominated by men.

Georgia, 22, was the only female on her Higher National Diploma (HND) mechanical engineering course at Darlington College.

After graduating, she is now now urging other women to follow in her footsteps.

Georgia, who works for the town’s AMI Exchangers which specialises in parts for ships engines, became interested in engineering and studied the subject at GCSE while at Manor Community Academy.

Engineering a bright future, student Georgia Shaw.

She said: “Even as a child I remember enjoying playing with trucks, tractors and Lego rather than dolls.

“Then at school it really clicked."

Georgia completed a four-year apprenticeship then asked her employer if she could do a Higher National Certificate (HNC) and diploma.

She added: “Engineering is a male dominated profession and I was the only girl on my course.

"I did enjoy being the only one to change the rules. The other students and college lecturers were all lovely and very supportive and I would recommend it to any girl thinking of engineering.”

Georgia graduated with a host of other students in a glittering ceremony staged at Darlington’s Hippodrome Theatre.

They celebrated their success in a variety of areas including manufacturing, electronic and mechanical engineering, building, and working with children and young people.

Darlington College principal and chief executive David Gartland and Teesside University’s deputy vice chancellor Mark Simpson presented certificates.

In a partnership between Darlington College and Teesside University a range of awards were handed out, including HNDs, HNCs, foundation degrees, BAs in education, PGCEs and certificates in education.

Mr Gartland said: “Degrees and higher qualifications are never easy especially when you consider many students are returning to their studies while looking after their families and juggling what you have to do in life.

“You should be really proud of your achievements and take time to reflect upon them.

“We know the challenges the world is facing; you can make a real difference. Education does that, it opens doors and facilitates change.”

Georgia hopes to continue her studies and plans to go on to take a degree in engineering at Teesside University.