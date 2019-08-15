One in every five grades were at A* or A and half of all grades were B or better.

Every student who applied to university has secured a place and 23 subjects had a 100% pass rate.

Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students. We are pleased that they are able to pursue their intended pathways, which includes places at some of the most prestigious universities, on highly competitive degree courses, including Medicine, and on higher level apprenticeships.”

Lucy Tindall, 18, is on course to fulfil her dream of studying midwifery after getting two A* and a B, but will first spend a year teaching English in Thailand.

“I’m relieved and happy it’s all over,” she said.

Hard work paid off for Paul Lee, 17, from Hartlepool, who got three As and is going to Manchester to study business studies.

Leah Martin, 18, is going to Durham University to study primary education after getting a double distinction in health and social care and an A in psychology.

Maria Carey-Shaw, 18, from the Headland, got two As and a B and is going to Newcastle to study history, while aspiring solicitor Amy McBean, 18, will study law at Northumbria University.

Diego Bautista, from Seaton Carew, was joined by his proud parents Gema Bautista and Alan Ridden.

He got an A and two Bs and will study computer science at Edinburgh’s Heriot Watt university.

Mum Gemma said: “I’m over the moon. He worked hard.”English Martyrs’ average points score per entry of 34.79 gave the college a Value Added score of +0.13, its best ever, reflecting how students have achieved above expectations.

English Martyrs School students Tim Bensley and Maheed Hussian celebrate after receiving their A-Level results. Photo by Ian McClelland.

Other impressive results include Jake Bennett, who achieved an A* in Maths with A grades in further maths, physics and chemistry.

He is taking up a degree apprenticeship with Atkins Engineering.

Lois Joynt is heading to Sheffield to study history and politics after getting three As and Kate Adamson got two A* grades in maths and biology and an A in chemistry.

