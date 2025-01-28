Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash to promote further education on All-Party Parliamentary Group
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Further Education and Life-long Learning unites MPs, peers, industry representatives, and college leaders.
Darren Hankey, principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education, attended a launch event alongside Mr Brash.
The town’s MP was elected chair of the all party group by parliamentary colleagues and aims to fight for better recognition, resources, and opportunities for colleges.
Mr Brash says colleges need strong advocates to make sure they are recognised as a pillar of education in the UK and not a “second-best” to university.
Despite playing a crucial role in equipping young people with skills, he said they have often been overlooked in reforms and faced some of the harshest cuts in recent years.
Speaking in Westminster, Mr Brash said: "For far too long, the focus has been on schools, sixth forms, and universities as the only path to a good education.
"Not only is this untrue, but it’s also deeply unfair to our colleges and the millions of working people who owe their trades, livelihoods, and skills to a solid college education – often provided in institutions that have had to struggle financially just to keep going.”
He said most of college-educated young people in Hartlepool stay local strengthening the town’s economy adding: “These young people are the strong arm that keeps our town moving forward.”
The group hopes to contribute to the Government’s Opportunity Mission by promoting skills development in line with the needs of today’s economy.
