An update on whether a new primary school can open is expected to come "later this year”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Joseph’s Primary School, in Wynyard, is one of several free school schemes awaiting confirmation following the Department for Education’s review of paused applications.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash raised the issue of the long-running delays to the project, which was first mooted in 2016, in the House of Commons recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brash said: “Residents in Wynyard have waited far too long, thanks primarily to the mess left by the previous Conservative Government, for their new primary school.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has raised the subject of a new Wynyard primary school in the House of Commons.

“Parents are understandably frustrated by the continued delays.

"So I called on the minister to use every possible lever to expedite the decision so Wynyard families can finally have access to the high-quality school provision they were promised.”

In response, education minister Josh MacAlister highlighted how Mr Brash has “been a vocal champion for St Joseph’s Primary School” since he was elected last year and said an update will be coming in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacAlister continued: “His community wants certainty, and that is what we want too.

“An update will be provided later this year, and I would be happy to speak to him before that time.”

The need for more school places in Wynyard is often raised when planning applications for housing are lodged in the growing area.

Labour’s Mr Brash added: “Wynyard is one of the fastest growing communities in my constituency, and local families deserve certainty and action.

“I will continue working with ministers, the local authority and the school community to make sure this long-awaited project is delivered without any further unnecessary delay.”