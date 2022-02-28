Hartlepool nature reserve's call for school visits

RSPB Saltholme is gearing up for spring and staging its popular nature-based school sessions for primary and early years, secondary and A-level students.

Josh Swales, learning officer at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming back school trips this coming spring and summer. They give pupils the incredible hands-on learning that nature has to offer. School trips are an essential part of education and can have great learning benefits for pupils.

“Studies have found pupils retain information better when learning outside, bringing to life subjects and enhancing classroom learning and our RSPB school trips also encourage pupils to enjoy a curiosity about the natural world.”

RSPB Saltholme.

RSPB Saltholme has been awarded the nationally recognised Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge – ensuring high quality learning experiences and effectively managed safety.

Mr Swales added: “Our educational visits can also help benefit pupils with special educational needs, with new visual and sensory experiences available at Saltholme.”

Claire Freeburn, visitor experience manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “The reserve is bursting with exciting nature spectacles during these seasons.

"In the spring pupils can experience the reserve coming to life after the winter months, with our first butterflies emerging and some of our migratory birds arriving back. In the summer pupils can see damsel and dragonflies flying over the ponds as the swallows and sand martens.”