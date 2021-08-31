A nature lesson at RSPB Saltholme.

RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, is resuming curriculum-linked sessions, which are led by the charity’s education professionals, with half and full day visits available to book now for autumn and spring terms.

The sessions cater for youngsters from early years through to A-Levels and encourage students to use all of their senses to explore the natural world.

Josh Swales, learning officer at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We’re so excited to welcome back school trips. We have really missed inspiring young minds face-to-face and can’t wait to help students discover the incredible hands-on learning that nature has to offer.

"We feel that school trips are an essential part of education and can have great learning benefits for students.”

RSPB Saltholme has been awarded the nationally recognised Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge, ensuring that it provides high quality learning experiences and manage safety effectively.

Claire Freeburn, visitor experience manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “Sadly, studies have shown that children are spending less time outside in nature.

"The RSPB’s ambition is to help more children across the country benefit from spending time outdoors and discover the natural world around them.”

To book a school trip, go to rspb.org.uk/schooltrips or email [email protected]

The RSPB also offers a range of activities, resources and opportunities that support teachers to take learning outdoors and inspire students to discover nature when back in the classroom and school grounds.