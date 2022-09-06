Hartlepool nature reserve's invitation to local schools

RSPB Saltholme nature reserve, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, is looking for schools to book an educational visit to the site at a key time in the natural cycle.

The turning of the season brings a shift at the reserve – with minibeasts preparing for hibernation, migrating geese and wading birds arriving on site for the winter.

The reserve holds curriculum-linked sessions will be led by education professionals, with half and full day visits available to book now for autumn and winter 2022 terms.

Youngsters at Saltholme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Swales, learning officer at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We’re so excited to help continue pupils’ outdoor experiences after the summer break by welcoming school trips

"We can’t wait to help pupils discover the incredible hands-on learning that nature has to offer. We feel that school trips are an essential part of education and can have great learning benefits for pupils.”

She added: “Studies have found pupils retain information better when learning outside, bringing to life classroom learning and benefitting their mental and physical wellbeing.

"Our school trips also encourage pupils to enjoy a curiosity about the natural world and help to develop their social and personal skills.”

Nature-based sessions are on offer for early years, primary, secondary and A-level students.

RSPB Saltholme has been awarded the nationally recognised Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge, ensuring that it provides high quality learning and manage safety effectively.