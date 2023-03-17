News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Hartlepool nursery Playmates II graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted less than two years since ‘inadequate’ rating

A Hartlepool nursery with an “ambitious curriculum” has moved up two grades in less than two years.

By pamela bilalova
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT- 2 min read

Playmates II, at 55-57 Murray Street, was rated “good” in all areas following a visit by education watchdog Ofsted in February of this year.

The overall “good” mark is the second highest of four grades with “inadequate” the lowest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors have praised nursery staff for working “hard” since the previous inspection in March 2022, when the nursery was rated as “requires improvement”.

Ofsted visited Playmates II in February of this year.
Ofsted visited Playmates II in February of this year.
Ofsted visited Playmates II in February of this year.
Most Popular

The latest report said that children are “curious learners” who behave well and “develop strong friendships with one another” while staff offer “consistent praise and encouragement”.

It said: “Children are curious learners who confidently explore their environment. They benefit from an ambitious curriculum that helps them to prepare well for what they need to learn next. Babies benefit from a nurturing environment with a vast space to help them to develop their physical skills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Staff offer consistent praise and encouragement, rejoicing as children master their new achievements. This helps to promote children's self-esteem. Toddlers develop more confidence in their own abilities and show an increasing level of independence, learning to do things for themselves.”

Ofsted noted that “partnership with parents is strong” and they are “complimentary of the care their children receive”.

The report added: “The manager and staff team have worked hard since the previous inspection. This is reflected in how the curriculum is implemented across the setting. The manager meets regularly with staff and has action plans in place to help them to evaluate the overall quality of the setting.”

However, inspectors also recommended that the nursery should “focus time on observing staffs practice to swiftly identify and address any emerging weaknesses” and review transition times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Staff ‘buzzing’ after Hartlepool nursery Kiddikins where ‘children thrive’ is gr...

The nursery was previously judged to be “outstanding” as recently as 2015.

But it was given an overall rating of inadequate in October 2021, when inspectors rated personal development and leadership and management as “inadequate”, despite grading behaviour and attitudes and the quality of education as “good”.

Playmates II moved up a grade just six months later when Ofsted rated it as "requires improvement” in March 2022. Hartlepool parents at the time reacted with an outpouring of support for the nursery, describing it as “brilliant” and “amazing”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Playmates II has been approached for a comment.

OfstedHartlepoolbabiesInspectors