Playmates II, at 55-57 Murray Street, was rated “good” in all areas following a visit by education watchdog Ofsted in February of this year.

The overall “good” mark is the second highest of four grades with “inadequate” the lowest.

The latest report said that children are “curious learners” who behave well and “develop strong friendships with one another” while staff offer “consistent praise and encouragement”.

It said: “Children are curious learners who confidently explore their environment. They benefit from an ambitious curriculum that helps them to prepare well for what they need to learn next. Babies benefit from a nurturing environment with a vast space to help them to develop their physical skills.

"Staff offer consistent praise and encouragement, rejoicing as children master their new achievements. This helps to promote children's self-esteem. Toddlers develop more confidence in their own abilities and show an increasing level of independence, learning to do things for themselves.”

Ofsted noted that “partnership with parents is strong” and they are “complimentary of the care their children receive”.

The report added: “The manager and staff team have worked hard since the previous inspection. This is reflected in how the curriculum is implemented across the setting. The manager meets regularly with staff and has action plans in place to help them to evaluate the overall quality of the setting.”

However, inspectors also recommended that the nursery should “focus time on observing staffs practice to swiftly identify and address any emerging weaknesses” and review transition times.

The nursery was previously judged to be “outstanding” as recently as 2015.

But it was given an overall rating of inadequate in October 2021, when inspectors rated personal development and leadership and management as “inadequate”, despite grading behaviour and attitudes and the quality of education as “good”.

Playmates II moved up a grade just six months later when Ofsted rated it as "requires improvement” in March 2022. Hartlepool parents at the time reacted with an outpouring of support for the nursery, describing it as “brilliant” and “amazing”.

