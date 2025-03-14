A Hartlepool opticians paid a visit to a local primary school to hopefully inspire the next generation to take up a career in optometry.

Colleagues at Specsavers Hartlepool visited Prior’s Mill Church of England Primary School, in Billingham, for their careers week, speaking to the cohort of Year 6 pupils.

Optometrist director Ash Karim and optometrist Kristina Kranchioch-Daniel passed on their wisdom to the students, explaining various types of vision problems like short-sightedness, long-sightedness and astigmatism in a fun way, showing how they use lenses to correct vision.

The youngsters also got to try out some of the equipment the Specsavers experts use on a regular basis.

The pupils were able to use an ophthalmoscope on a model eye, having a go at spotting hidden shapes inside the eye.

They were also able to try out vision impairment glasses – experiencing conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts to see how they affect someone’s eyesight.

Ash says: “The pupils absolutely loved it, and it was great to see them so engaged.

"For us, it was a chance to give back, share our expertise, and highlight optometry as a fantastic career choice.

“Recruitment in optometry is a big challenge, especially in our region, so it’s more important than ever to inspire young people to consider joining the profession to meet future eye care demands.’

Prior’s Mill CE Primary School careers lead, Sarah Legender, says: “The children had a fantastic experience during the Specsavers visit – learning so much and having fun in the process.

“It’s important to expose pupils to as many career avenues as possible from a young age and I’ve had lots of positive feedback from my teaching colleagues regarding their interest in optometry.”