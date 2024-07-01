Hartlepool primary pupils impress with musical based on Roald Dahl classic Matilda
and live on Freeview channel 276
A large cast of pupils from Throston Primary School Drama Club put on Matilda The Musical Junior based on the classic Roald Dahl story and stage show.
It tells the story of Matilda, with an uncaring mother and father, who shows an extraordinary cleverness beyond her years.
She then sent to a school run by the tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull who she uses telekinesis powers on.
A cast of over 70 Throston Primary School pupils from Year 3 to Year 6 put on three outstanding performances at High Tunstall College of Science over three consecutive nights.
Headteacher Mark Atkinson said: "Each night which consisted of a different main cast was a sell out. The children have all worked incredibly hard learning their script, and put on shows worthy of the West End Stage.
"They certainly raised the roof.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.