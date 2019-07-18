Hartlepool primary school praised after Ofsted visit
A Hartlepool primary school’s work to ensure every child reaches their full potential is paying off says the headteacher after a positive report by official inspectors.
Jesmond Gardens Primary School was found to be Good following a recent visit by inspection body Ofsted.
They recognised the leadership of the school under headteacher Philip Pritchard, who took over in January 2018, and the ambition of all leaders, staff, trustees, and governors to provide its children with the best possible education and opportunities for personal development.
The Ofsted visit in May, was the first short inspection carried out since the school, formerly called Jesmond Gardens Community School, was judged to be Good in November 2014.
Mr Pritchard said: “The whole school community has worked tirelessly to ensure that the children at Jesmond Gardens receive the best possible education and reach their potential.
“I am incredibly proud of the whole staff and all of the children for their hard work and this report reflects what a wonderful place Jesmond Gardens Primary School is.”
Ofsted said lessons have a ‘purposeful learning climate’ and relationships between staff and pupils and among pupils are ‘very positive’.
It added staff morale is high and they support the developments in school.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The creation of a school inclusion team was also highlighted by Ofsted for providing good support for any pupils who may need help to thrive personally or academically.
In their letter to Mr Pritchard, Ofsted added: “Since your appointment in January 2018, you have provided ambitious and well-focused leadership which ensure that pupils develop strong personal skills and currently make good academic progress.
Improving the quality of teaching is an ongoing area of focus after being highlighted as an area for improvement at the previous inspection.
The school has also made progress in is improving the standards of boys’ writing.
Last year, the proportion of boys leaving Reception who had reached the expected standard in writing was above the national average
Work to keep the children safe was also praised with all parents and carers who responded to Ofsted’s online survey saying their child feels safe and happy at school.