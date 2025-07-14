Hartlepool primary school pupils wow with show based on William Shakespeare
A cast of around 30 Year 5 and 6 youngsters from the school’s Blanchland Class performed Shakespeare Rocks to delighted audiences including family members, fellow pupils and the whole school community.
The show told the story of the life and plays of the Bard through modern music and followed weeks of preparation and rehearsal.
They even made their own props.
Class teacher Jenni Petch said: "The children worked really hard on it and learned all the songs really well and a lot about William Shakespeare while they were rehearsing the play.”
She added: “It was really well received. The parents absolutely loved it. There was lots of jokes in it and at the end one of the children went a bit off script and got all the parents up singing and dancing.”
