Hartlepool’s Rift House Primary School has maintained an official accreditation for teaching its children about the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has proudly held accreditation for the British Council International School Award since 2012.

Deputy head Rebecca Baxter and teacher Zuhal Yalman recently attended the prestigious British Council International Schools Awards Ceremony at the Palace of Westminster to receive the award for the fourth time.

They were accompanied by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rift House Primary School deputy head Rebecca Baxter and teacher Zuhal Yalman with MP Jonathan Brash at the awards.

The award recognises schools that successfully integrate international themes and modern languages into their curriculum.

Rift House has worked tirelessly to enrich its curriculum by partnering with schools worldwide, providing pupils with valuable insights into other countries and cultures.

Miss Baxter said: "Our staff and students have worked so hard towards this recognition, and they deserve so much credit for their hard work."

Miss Yalman added the achievement was the result of a real team effort.

Mr Brash praised the work of the school as “truly exceptional”.