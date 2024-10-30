A Hartlepool primary school is set to be rebuilt as part of £1.4 billion new funding announced in Wednesday’s budget.

Chancellor of the Exchequer named St Helen’s Primary School on the Headland in her maiden budget speech to the House of Commons.

It is one of 500 schools across the country said to be “in greatest need” of being transformed.

Ms Reeves announced £6.7 billion of capital investment for the Department for Education next year.

St Helens Primary School, Hartlepool.

She said: "That includes £1.4 billion to rebuild over 500 schools in the greatest need, including St Helen’s primary school in Hartlepool, Mercia academy in Derby and so many more across our country.”

The Chancellor also announced £2.1 billion more to improve school maintenance including dealing with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The Chancellor added: “This Government are giving our children and young people the opportunities that they deserve.”

Jo Heaton OBE, Chief Executive of Northern Lights which runs St Helen's in Hartlepool, said: "We are delighted that St Helen's Primary School, part of Northern Lights Learning Trust, is being provided with a new school building.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

"The children at St Helen's, just like all children, deserve to have the very best facilities and school building in which to learn.

"The investment will allow us to provide a school building that is a modern educational environment and will ensure our children can flourish and thrive, as well as continue to provide an excellent education at St Helen's.”

She added: "We are honoured to have been mentioned in the Budget speech. The announcement helps all our children at St Helen's see that their education is being invested in and is valued.

"We are also proud to have been named in the historic first ever female chancellor's budget speech, which helps our girls in particular see that they can be whoever they want to be.

"We will now have a building that will help them achieve this."

The announcement was welcomed by Labour’s MP for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash.

He said: “Today's budget was all about investment in towns like ours and for Hartlepool to be specifically name checked by the Chancellor shows her commitment to regeneration in our community.

"I'm delighted that St Helen’s Primary is being rebuilt as I know how important it is to the local community there.

"It will be a massive benefit to teachers, parents and children for generations. This is just one part of a massive programme of investment announced by the chancellor for Hartlepool.

"The age of austerity is over and we can look forward to a bright future under this Labour Government."

St Helen’s is one of a number schools in Hartlepool that comes under the Northern Lights Learning Trust.

Others are Hart Primary School, St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School, and Grange Primary School.

In February 2022, St Helen’s, in Durham Street, had to close briefly after cracking was found in its chimney.