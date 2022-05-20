Staff were able to raise over £2,000 with the charity hike.

Pupils in reception and nursery at Clavering Primary School, in Clavering Road, Hartlepool, are able to explore to outdoors while learning new skills after tens of umbrellas were donated to the school.

The donation, from toy retailer the Entertainer, happened with the help of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager Mark Rycraft, who decided to approach the shop after the school made a call out for spare umbrellas to parents.

In total, more than 30 umbrellas worth £200 were donated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clavering Primary School pupils (left to right) Freya Caden, Charlie Carry, Ariya Watson, Dexter Eales, Noah Clark and Isabelle Scholeswith their umbrellas./Photo: Frank Reid

School nursery teacher Liam Savage said the umbrellas have already been put to use “quite a few times”.

"A lot of our learning has to take place outside and if it’s a rainy day and we can’t get out, it just ruins everybody’s day, whereas it’s not a problem now,” he added.

Mr Savage continued: "It means they can play outside when there is any weather or we can do lessons outside and learn about the rain, rather than keep them inside all the time.

"I’ve been taking the nursery children out. We have been using the different weathers to learn about what different weathers sound like, so we’ve used them quite a few times already.

Clavering Primary School pupil Ariya Watson (left) and Isabelle Scholes with their umbrellas./Photo: Frank Reid

Mr Savage added: "The kids love them. Half of them are Spiderman umbrellas and the other half are Frozen umbrellas with Elsa and Anna on the top of them, so the kids absolutely love them.”

Mr Rycraft, whose daughter attends nursery at the school, said: “I’m so glad we were able to help, with the Entertainer donating the umbrellas.

"A massive thank you to the Entertainer for supporting the donation request.

"I’m really pleased we could do that.”

The school donation came after staff managed to raise more than £2,260 after completing a 27.5mile hike from Robin Hood's Bay to Saltburn at the end of April.

It was organised by PE Teacher Matthew Stoddart, with staff members Liam Savage, Tracy Williamson, Feye Carter, Katy Sutherland, Hannah Sunley, Emily Solomon, Carole Skirving, Angela Robson, Nicola Leighton, Debbie Ansell, Sarah Weightmann and Siobhan Forbes taking part.