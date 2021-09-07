Hartlepool roofing firm donates back-to-school packs as part of charity project

Grant Findley, centre, with staff from the school and his firm Findley Roofing

Mr Findley and his team at Hartlepool-based Findley Roofing worked together to produce a total of 60 packs – each containing fundamental school supplies such as stationery, a water bottle, and a clothing voucher.

He decided to put the packages together because the end of the summer holidays can be a testing time for many parents as they scramble to get the equipment and clothing items needed for the new school year.

He said: “As many of us will know, none of this comes cheap. We aim to provide some much needed relief for the parents of pupils at Blackhall Primary.

Some of the items donated by Hartlepool businessman Grant Findley.

Mr Findley started the #Kool4Skool project after reflecting on his own childhood.

He said: “My mum was a lone parent who worked night and day to bring up three of us on Tyneside.

"She did so much for us and gave us everything, but I still felt a little sad at the start of term when I saw lots of the other kids with their brand-new gear.”

After careful consideration and many discussions, the team chose a school within the region and Blackhall Primary School was contacted.

Mr Findley said it was a difficult choice to make as he believes all schools, students, and families in the community are deserving of a helping hand, but a final decision had to be made.”

He personally delivered the packs to the school and was thrilled at the opportunity to meet the staff.

As well as this, he was able to speak with some of the children who will benefit from the #Kool4Skool project.

Rachael Leonard, the the school’s acting head teacher, said: “These packs will help so many of our pupils and we couldn’t be more thankful for Grant and the team’s monumental effort in buying, preparing, and delivering so much great, useful equipment.

"It really will be put to good use.”