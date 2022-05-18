Hartlepool school announces extension plans after storm damage

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department by St Bega’s Roman Catholic Primary School to carry out work at its Thorpe Street home.

Plans include providing a single storey extension featuring new classroom space, toilets, baby changing facilities and storage room after the school was hit by storms last winter.

The original timber frame single storey extension was “badly damaged beyond repair” by the “extreme winds” last year, according to proposals.

St Bega's Catholic Primary School.

A design and access statement from Apto Design said the work would be appropriate in style and complement the existing school site, after damage was taken.

It said: “The existing single-story timber-framed extension situated at the northern end of the campus suffered significant damage during the storms of winter 2021.

“High winds destroyed the roof and took down part of the existing walls of the original classroom extension. As a result, the building was beyond repair.

“The building has been designed to match the original architectural style of the school buildings and will use closely matching materials throughout to create a harmonious addition.”

Planning documents add the build would be situated in the same location as the original classroom extension it replaces but be larger to accommodate extensions to existing toilet and storage facilities.

Construction would include closely matching “buff” brickwork, double glazed UPVC windows with white frames, and a flat roof, ensuring works are “simple” and “in keeping” with the existing site.