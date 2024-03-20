Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five town schools were given an initial £20 by the hospice and tasked with running it up into as much as possible in the Bright Sparks challenge.

The challenge sparked numerous fundraising events and activities and raised £2,547 in total.

Certificates and prizes provided by challenge sponsors EDF Energy were presented at Hartlepool Power Station by Councillor Brian Cowie.

Pupils from St Helen's, Golden Flatts, Brougham and Clavering Schools receive their Alice House Hospice Bright Sparks awards at Hartlepool Power Station.

The trophy and a gold award went to St Helen’s Primary School for raising the most with £1,675.

Clavering Primary School also won a gold award while Brougham primary received a silver award.

Golden Flatts and Holy Trinity schools earned bronze awards while outstanding contribution awards went to Frankie Gelson, from Clavering, and Paige Briggs, from Golden Flatts.