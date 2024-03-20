Hartlepool school children's bright ideas raise over £2,500 for Alice House Hospice in EDF sponsored challenge
Five town schools were given an initial £20 by the hospice and tasked with running it up into as much as possible in the Bright Sparks challenge.
The challenge sparked numerous fundraising events and activities and raised £2,547 in total.
Certificates and prizes provided by challenge sponsors EDF Energy were presented at Hartlepool Power Station by Councillor Brian Cowie.
The trophy and a gold award went to St Helen’s Primary School for raising the most with £1,675.
Clavering Primary School also won a gold award while Brougham primary received a silver award.
Golden Flatts and Holy Trinity schools earned bronze awards while outstanding contribution awards went to Frankie Gelson, from Clavering, and Paige Briggs, from Golden Flatts.
Hospice fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “The kids all love taking part. It’s an annual event and we will definitely be doing it again.”