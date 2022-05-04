Hartlepool school classed 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted inspectors

The secondary school and sixth form improved on its previous rating of “good” to get the highest possible rating in all areas after a thorough two-day inspection in March.

Inspectors hailed Dyke House’s leadership, behaviour and attitude of pupils and inspiring curriculum to put no limits on what students can achieve.

The school, part of the multi-academy Northern Education Trust, said it is due to a “relentless determination” by it, the trust and the support of trustees and governors.

Adam Palmer, principal of Dyke House Academy, celebrates their Outstanding Ofsted report with pupils Alisha Hall, Olivia Rochford, Lexi Greig, Ellie Mae Cooper, Liam Gray, Luke Robinson and Keegan Crossling. Picture by FRANK REID

Principal Adam Palmer, who is also an ex-student of the school, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised the incredible efforts that have been made to improve our school.

"We have high aspirations for every single one of our students, regardless of their background or ability, believing they can all reach their potential with our support.

"Our wonderful, dedicated staff are fully committed to improving the life chances of our magnificent students, and I am so pleased that Ofsted could see that through the caring, inclusive culture of the academy, and the quality of education provided.”

Inspectors were also hugely impressed with the quality of education, students’ development and the management of the academy and the sixth form.

Dyke House Academy pupil Eve Stuart, reading in the library. Reading was one of the points praised in the Ofsted report. Picture by FRANK REID

They also commented on a tangible warmth between staff and students, stating: “Student conduct is superb. The school is calm and orderly and students feel safe.”

It also said corridors "echo with the sound of students” applauding each other’s achievements.

Many students support local charities and one parent said: “Dyke House is much more than just a school – it is at the heart of the community.”

Ofsted said students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) achieved remarkably well in all key stages due to being given timely support.

Adam Palmer, the principal at Dyke House Academy, with a copy of the school's 'outstanding' Ofsted report. Picture by FRANK REID

In the sixth form a high proportion of students progress to top Russell Group universities.

A high standard and encouragement for reading was also highlighted for contributing towards students’ enjoyment of lessons.

Ofsted added: “These successes are as a result of students rising to the challenge of ‘make your best even better’, with leaders placing no limits on what students can achieve.”