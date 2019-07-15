Hartlepool school pupils create ‘trashion’ range with clothes made from bottle tops, crisp packets, and plastic bottles
Green-minded students became catwalk stars and raised awareness about recycling in an imaginative fashion show.
Old bottle tops, crisp packets, newspapers, plastic bottles and wrappers were turned into eye-catching creations including blazers, dresses, shoes, and more by students with additional needs at Hartlepool’s Catcote Academy.
Approximately 150 students and 130 staff were involved in making the Trashion Show a big success.
It was not just models. Students took on the roles of everything linked to the fashion industry from designers, reporters, and photographers, to creative directors, music performers, runners, and make up artists.
The show was part of Catcote Academy’s work towards gaining Eco School status and also raised awareness of recycling plastics and other non-biodegradable rubbish around school.
Cheryll Kung, Thrive Practitioner at Catcote, said: “I am overwhelmed at the time, effort and creativity that the students and staff have put into the trashion show project.
“It was a fantastic inclusive event that all students enjoyed and participated in. The students and staff are very proud of their creations.
“The atmosphere was electric! The room was set out as fashion runway with a live DJ and lighting.
“Everyone was clapping, posing and dancing. It was amazing.
“Catcote Academy students are the most amazing young people of the future.”
Catcote are hoping to exhibit the designs in a public space to promote their creativity.
Planning for the show started last October and each class was involved in different creative careers in the run up to the fashion show such as media and designing and making an outfit fit for the runway.
The Eco-Schools empowers pupils to lead change within their school and have a positive impact in their wider community.
It encourages pupils of all ages and abilities to work together to develop their knowledge and environmental awareness.
Independent research into the Eco-Schools programme in England found evidence of the positive impacts on pupils including increased confidence, development of leadership skills, improved pupil well-being and behaviour and greater motivation at school.
Ms Kung said Catcote pupils will join millions of children from 67 countries in creating change for the benefit of future generations.