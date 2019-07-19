Hartlepool school pupils hit the streets to promote safety around dogs
School pupils in Hartlepool have taken to the streets in a to promote dog safety.
Youngsters at St Helen’s Primary School went on their mission after a visit from animal welfare charity The Dogs Trust.
The charity’s North East education and community officer Katie Chapel gave the youngsters a ‘Be Dog Smart’ workshop in a bid to help them stay safe around dogs.
After their workshops, pupils helped spread the word by delivering safety leaflets to local homes near their school in Durham Street, Hartlepool.
Head teacher Carole Bradley said: “St Helen’s Primary School are delighted to be one of the first schools in Hartlepool to work with Dogs Trust in providing essential information to our pupils about being safe around dogs.
“This is not only around dogs in public places but also in the pupil’s home environment. This is an important topic and I thank Dog’s Trust for working with us.”
Katie Chapel said: “St Helen’s Primary School is one of the first in Hartlepool to receive our workshops but hopefully not the last, as we want to continue to highlight the ways we can all live together safely and happily at home and in the community with our pets.
“Our workshops cover everything, from why dogs need to be microchipped, the benefits of neutering our pets; to building confidence around them and how to behave safely around our own dogs, as well as those we meet in public.
“What pupils learn from the sessions they can share with their friends and families, as well as use this knowledge later in life when they become dog owners themselves.”
Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for 15,000 animals across its network of 20 rehoming centres.
The charity will never out a health dog down focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problems.
It also offers free dog safety workshops.
For more information about Dogs Trust’s ‘Be Dog Smart’ campaign, please visit www.learnwithdogstrust.org.uk/be-dog-smart