Hartlepool school set for £2.75m revamp as part of council's 'legal and moral duty'
Hartlepool’s Catcote Academy is set to benefit from £2.75million improvement works to ensure better facilities for pupils with special needs in town.
Hartlepool Borough Council’s latest full council meeting has unanimously agreed funding proposals which will include a “significant extension” to the Catcote Road school.
It will allow the existing temporary demountable building at the site, used for 15 years, to be replaced, and help provide more support for children with moderate learning difficulties.
The proposals previously went before councillors on two separate committees before going to the full council meeting for approval, with the next step now securing planning permission.
Council leader Councillor Shane Moore, who represents the Independent Union and who presented the proposals, explained the move will increase the capacity for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) pat Catcote Academy.
Speaking at an earlier finance and policy committee, he stressed the importance of the improvement works.
He said: “There have been frustrations shared over a number of years that money hasn’t come from the Government into Catcote school.
“It’s the only secondary school that hasn’t been rebuilt by significant investment into it in the town.
“While that is disappointing we obviously have a legal and moral duty to make sure we can provide for those children who require placements.”
He added they will continue to lobby for extra funding towards the work where possible.
Council chiefs previously reported the main academy building is “no longer fit for purpose” after a number of years without significant investment.