Hartlepool school to reopen on Monday after temporary closure due to cracking in chimney

St Helen’s Primary School, in the town’s Durham Street, had to close as a safety precaution on Wednesday, February 16, after cracking was found in the building’s chimney.

The decision was made in light of stormy weather forecast across Hartlepool at the end of last week, with pupils studying remotely for the last three days before the start of the half term holidays.

It has now been confirmed that children will return to classrooms on Monday, February 28, with the safe removal of the 12-metre-high concrete chimney underway.

The school was forced to close ahead of the half term break after some cracking was found in one of its chimneys./Photo: Google

Mrs Carole Bradley, Headteacher of St Helen’s Primary School, has said that the chimney does not pose “any imminent risk”.

Mrs Bradley said: “A specialist demolition company has begun the safe removal and overall demolition of the chimney. We have been liaising closely with Hartlepool Borough Council and a full risk assessment has been carried out. The chimney does not now pose any imminent risk and we have been assured that the demolition work can safely continue whilst pupils attend school.

“I have therefore contacted parents/carers to update them and to inform them that we look forward to welcoming pupils back to school on Monday (28th February).

"I have also thanked them once again for their support last week when we had to close the school for three days as a precaution in the face of last week’s forecast severe storms which could have affected the chimney’s structural stability and safety.

"As always, the safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff was – and remains – paramount. I would also like to thank the Council again for its prompt response in arranging the demolition of the chimney.”

Hartlepool has been hit with more breezy weather this week as wind gusts of up to 46mph battered the town on Wednesday (February 23).

The high winds forced the “unexpected” closure of the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Wednesday, with visitors welcomed back in the next day.

