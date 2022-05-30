Hartlepool school welcomes visitor with royal connections for jubilee celebrations

Students and staff welcomed esteemed guests for a morning of celebrations including the Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon who is the Queen’s official representative for the area including Hartlepool.

The school also welcomed Dame Maura Regan CEO of the Bishop Hogarth Education Trust which English Martyrs is part of, Chair of Governors Sue Harrison, and former head Michael Lee.

Focusing on the dedication and service shown by the Queen throughout her reign, students listened to an inspirational talk from Mrs Snowdon, and joined in music and prayer in praise of the monarch.

Chair of Governors Sue Harrison, former headteacher Michael Lee, Lord Lieutenant Sue Snowdon, headteacher Sara Crawshaw, Dame Maura Regan Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trus CEO with pupils.

Afterwards, the guests and students enjoyed a traditional English garden party with ice-cream, live music, sunshine, and party games.

Mrs Crawshaw Headteacher said: “Thank you to our wonderful students and staff who have made our celebration of the Platinum Jubilee so memorable and such fun.

"Well done to all involved.”