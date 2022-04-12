Hartlepool school wins permission to extend 'undersized' main hall

Plans submitted by Stranton Primary School stated that the current hall is “undersized” and the development will help enable it to fulfil its aim of providing “the very best education and learning experiences possible”.

A report from senior Hartlepool Borough Council officer Jane Tindall confirmed the proposals were of a suitable size and acceptable.

She said: “The appearance of the proposed extension is considered to be appropriate given the variety in design and materials across the existing site.

Stranton Primary School. Picture by FRANK REID

“The proposals would not have an adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring land users or the safety of the surrounding highway network.”

The extension will measure approximately 9m x 14m and be enclosed by existing school buildings, which form an internal courtyard.

A planning and sustainability statement submitted in support of the proposals outlined how it would have numerous positives for the school.

It said: “It would provide a discernible benefit to the pupils of the school and community by improving the existing educational provision.

“The existing school hall is not fit for purpose as it is currently undersized and hence does not allow the whole school (500 plus pupils) to gather for school assemblies.

“The extended school hall will accommodate all pupils in the school hall and hence assist in meeting an educational need at the school.”