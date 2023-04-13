Hartlepool school with ‘highly ambitious’ curriculum rated ‘Good’ by Church of England Inspectors

St Hild’s School, in the town’s King Oswy Drive, was also recognised as ‘Excellent’ in the areas impact of Collective Worship and effectiveness of Religious Education.

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report follows an inspection which asks “How effective is the school’s distinctive Christian vision, established and promoted by leadership at all levels, in enabling pupils and adults to flourish?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The curriculum is highly ambitious and planned to prepare pupils for life in all its fullness.

The school is celebrating the positive report.

“St Hild’s Christian vision provides hope, aspiration, challenge and support for its community.”

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the school’s Religious Education provision, stating: “The effectiveness of RE is Excellent. All pupils are making consistently very strong and rapid progress in RE, especially those with special education needs or who are vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is underpinned by an exceptionally rich and engaging curriculum, crafted to the school context with routinely inspiring teaching. Rigorous scrutiny of RE results in transformational learning for pupils.”

Tracey Gibson, Headteacher at St Hild's, said: "Our distinctiveness as a Church School is something we are very proud of, and we are always looking at ways of using our christian ethos, and links to our local churches, to make our school a place where our pupils are able to develop academically and as people.