Hartlepool schoolboy makes own working model of fender Telecaster guitar after being set homework project
A schoolboy and his granddad have turned an old table and bits of wood into a fully working electric guitar.
Ashton Moore, 12, and grandfather Harry Morrell spent weeks working together in Harry’s workshop on it after Ashton was tasked with making something out of wood for a homework project.
Originally just intended to be an ornament to hang on Ashton’s bedroom wall, they carried on ending up making the impressive working instrument and wowing his teachers and friends.
High Tunstall College of Science pupil Ashton said: “It was a homework project in technology and enterprise to make something out of a solid piece of wood.
"I thought I would go one step further and make a fully fledged fender Telecaster.
"It was brilliant making it. I never expected it to be an actual guitar.”
He and Harry rescued an old table destined for the skip for the base of the guitar while a spare bit of oak was turned into the neck.
And a piece of old dado rail became the fret board.
The reaction was so good when he took it into school, the pair decided to keep going.
Former engineer Harry, 72, said: “I said why don’t we put some strings on it and it slowly built up into a fully working guitar.”
He added: “It’s been terrific making it. It’s got all different aspects. Planning, design, joinery, metal work and electronics.”
Rock fan Ashton took the finished article in again and plugged it into an amp.
Teacher Kimberley King, second in faculty of technology and enterprise, said: “We get a wide variety of things come in for homework but that’s by far the best thing I’ve ever seen in my whole career I think. When he got the amp to try it a lot of kids came in to see it. I think they’re amazed by it.”
Ashton has been learning the guitar for a couple of years and will now play his handmade instrument in the school’s music club.
He has been selected for a Headteacher’s Award for his efforts and the school is trying to find someone famous to play it.