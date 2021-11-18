Hartlepool schoolboy proves to be a big hit at kickboxing

Peter Gale, a pupil at Hartlepool’s Manor Community Academy, took up the sport when he was just six at the local Phoenix Kickboxing school and took to it instantly – earning his first dan black belt last year when he was just 12.

Along the way, he has collected a string of medals and championships – including being the South Tyneside Open champion, Tyne and Wear Open champion and Northern Open champion, all in 2018.

He also became World Kickboxing Organisation English Open champion in 2020 and International Kickboxing Organisation English Open Champion this year.

Peter Gale.

Peter has also had multiple opportunities to compete internationally – including competing in the Unified World Championship in Italy 2018 – where he won a bronze medal fighting for England – and The Legacy Open in 2019 where he was runner up.

He continues to be a key member of the Phoenix school’s junior classes every Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Peter has also recently been shortlisted by Hartlepool and District Sports Council for recognition in their annual awards.

He has been nominated in the Volunteer of the Year category for the voluntary work he does at the club.

Manor Community Academy says it is proud of Peter's achievements.

He said: “Kickboxing means the world to me. All of the hard work I’ve put into the last seven years of training with my instructors and all the competitions I have taken part in has helped me learn what I need to do to be a champion in this sport.

"I would like to turn professional one day and I also want to help keep teaching the juniors at Phoenix Kickboxing.”

Melissa Mossom, PE Teacher at Manor Community Academy, which is part of the Northern Education Trust , said: “It is amazing to see the accolades

Peter has earned and continues to earn as he works his way up the ranks in his extra-curricular kickboxing.