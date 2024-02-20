Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dyke House Academy and High Tunstall College of Science have welcomed local employers to sessions in the award-winning Building My Skills programme.

More than 1,400 students from across the Tees Valley are to benefit from the employer-led careers guidance in the programme launched in 2009 by construction company Esh Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It aims to raise the career aspirations of students by providing them with a rounded introduction to the world of work and an insight into sectors and jobs they may not otherwise be aware of.

Kevin Wood (left) and Thomas Perkins from WOODSmith Construction with High Tunstall College of Science pupils Daisy Allen, Reggie MacSween, Grace Wood and Lily Coverdale. Picture By Frank Reid

At High Tunstall, leaders from WOODsmith Construction Group delivered a session to more than 272 Year 10 students.

It is the first year that the Redcar-based firm has signed up to the Building Skills programme to show its support to developing the workforce of the future.

Junior project manager Thomas Perkins said: “WOODSmith is committed to working with the next generation of talent.

“For many of us when we started our careers, we didn’t have access to this type of initiative. Giving students a direct line of enquiry to the business community will be a huge benefit to their career aspirations, but also the wider region as we seek to upskill learners.

“At WOODSmith Construction Group, we actively seek fresh perspectives from emerging young professionals. Engaging with Building My Skills allows us to not only identify potential talent but also shape the trajectory of our future workforce."

A total of 30 businesses from the construction and built environment, energy and utilities firms, IT, legal, marketing, sport and professional services industries will deliver sessions in schools across Teesside.

Between January and June, students will attend four workshops, each delivered by a different business from a wide range of sectors.

Dyke House Academy, in Mapleton Road, recently welcomed Cleveland Police, who delivered a session to 250 Year 9 students.

Darush Dodds, corporate affairs director at Esh Group, said: “When we launched Building My Skills in 2009, we had just five schools involved.