St Aidan’s Primary School pupils from reception to Year 6 visited the the town’s Nasir Mosque.

St Aidan’s PSHE co-ordinator Karen Chapman said: “They were made extremely welcome and enjoyed learning about Islamic beliefs and culture and were given a guided tour of the mosque.

"Though the Nasir Mosque regularly has visits from schools, and has had 19,000 children through its doors, St Aidan’s School is the only school to have included all their children in the visits.”

St Aidan's kitchen volunteer Claire Barker and parish administrator Katherine Batty came to St Aidan's School to collect the donations and thank Mr Atkinson (pictured) in person.

The school offered a donation to the mosque but was asked to give it to St Aidan’s Kitchen instead.

More than £300 worth of food, toiletries and confectionary were purchased on behalf of the Nasir Mosque and handed over to St Aidan’s Kitchen foodbank.

