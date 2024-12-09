An award-winning centre for creative businesses in Hartlepool has hosted an event for young people eyeing successful tech careers.

Students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College and across the Tees Valley attended the Powering Potential event at The BIS, in Whitby Street.

Organised by education charity The Talent Foundry, the event at the Hartlepool Borough Council-run building gave students an early insight into the tech industry.

They took part in workshops and masterclasses covering different areas of the sector and were supported by experts from local and national tech companies.

Students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College who are taking part in the Powering Potential programme.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, was “delighted” that Hartlepool hosted the event, adding: “Events such as this are absolutely invaluable in terms of providing them with an insight into what the future could hold for them.”

Adam Pace, lecturer and programme leader for games at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, accompanied a group of students to the event and said: “It’s a big thing for their own personal growth.”