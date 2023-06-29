The Brinkburn college has been granted National College for Nuclear (NCfN) status as an official approved provider to deliver high quality qualifications to support the nuclear sector.

As part of the NCfE network – a partnership between industry employers, regulators, skills bodies and training providers – Hartlepool Sixth Form will become the first college to deliver nuclear skills and technical training in the North East.

Principal Toni Rhodes said: “We are so proud that we have become the accredited provider for the National College for Nuclear in the North East.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College Campus Principal Jane Reed with Dr Donna Conner Strategic Partnership Director for National College for Nuclear and Toni Rhodes, Principal of Sunderland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College. Picture by Tom Banks

"The approval supports our high level of academic excellence and our ambition to drive forward higher technical skills in this area.

“This is a crucial time and by working on key initiatives and curriculum design we will support the North East’s ambition in meeting the skills demands for the future nuclear industry.”

The NCfE at Hartlepool will drive regional skills as well as shaping the green agenda, refreshing existing courses and delivering a new curriculum based what employers need.

It will also benefit from being part of a national network of other approved provider colleges as well as leading employers including EDF Energy which operates Hartlepool Power Station.