Hartlepool Sixth Form scores top marks for student satisfaction

Hartlepool Sixth Form.

The Blakelock Road college, which is part of Education Partnership North East with Sunderland College and Northumberland College, saw more than 87% of its registered students agree that they were satisfied with their course in the National Student Survey.

The independent survey gauges students’ experiences of learning and teaching at their university or college, with Education Partnership North East scoring higher than the national average of 75%.

Overall, 15 courses were rated with healthcare practice, policing, travel and tourism, business and management, social sciences and medicine all achieving 100% overall satisfaction, while education and care scored 94%, exercise health and fitness was rated at 90% and Agriculture also at 90%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Dixon, who is the partnership’s executive director of higher education, said: “It’s clearly been a very challenging year and a huge amount of work has gone into adapting our delivery and assessment methods as well as how we support students to ensure they have the best possible student experience.

“Our success in the NSS is testament to staff dedication and commitment.”

Toni Rhodes, the principal of Sunderland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: “Despite the challenges we have faced we are delighted at the positive responses from our students.