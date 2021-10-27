Hartlepool Sixth Form set to host its first digital festival in November

The Digital Skills Expo at Hartlepool Sixth Form will celebrate and showcase the digital technology and creative sector over four days in November.

The event, in partnership with education technology specialists C-Learning, will feature demonstrations and seminars covering topics ranging from cybercrime to how technology is used in professional sports.

Speakers at the festival include David Price OBE, an international expert and best-selling author.

The sixth form will also welcome Lawrence Tijjani, a Google Innovator and leader of mentoring programmes around the world for under-represented groups in Google Workspace for Education.

The campus atrium will be transformed into an innovative digital space which will include VR racing simulators and immersive dance performances with NEVRlabs and South Paw Dancing Company, as well as exhibitions and engaging sessions with local employers such as Hartlepool Council’s Digital Services Team and Cleveland Police.

Staff from Sunderland College will also demonstrate some of the latest technology being used in professional sports to enhance performance and drive success in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

Dan Fitzpatrick, Strategic Lead for Digital Skills and Learning Innovation at Education Partnership North East, which includes Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: “I’m delighted to bring the Digital Skills Expo to Hartlepool Sixth Form.

“We are dedicated to reimagining education and continually improving digital awareness and skills that will allow us to keep pushing the boundaries of immersive learning experiences that are more creative, collaborative and efficient.

“The Expo will also give our students the confidence to enter the world of work equipped with the digital skills they need to thrive.”

As part of the event, the sixth form will launch Google Skills, an automated training package to train students and staff in Google Cloud skills.

Event partner, C-Learning, will be providing free Chromebooks for the staff and students who have most improved their cloud technology skills by the end of term.

The Digital Skills Expo will take place from Monday, November 1 until Thursday, November 4 at the sixth form’s campus.

For more information, or to exhibit at the event, email [email protected]

