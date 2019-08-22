Hartlepool student celebrates 16th birthday with GCSE success as High Tustall hails 'extremely good' GCSE results
Birthday girl Sarah Feroz celebrated her 16th birthday with a great set of GCSE results.
The High Tunstall College of Science student passed everything including a 7 in English Language and three at grade 6.
Sarah, of Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, said: “It’s a weight off my shoulders. I’m happy it’s all over.”
She celebrated by going out to eat with friends.
High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said staff and governors are proud of another set of extremely good set of results.
Students achieved well in English, maths and science and more students got passes in a modern foreign language.
Mr Tilling said: “We are proud of our curriculum and the way it sets our students up for their next stage in their career.
“Good quality results in art, music, drama, physical education and psychology, as well as the core EBACC qualifications means that they are well prepared for the future.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Georgina Shard, 16, got three grade 8 - equivalent to an A* under the old system - three 7s and two 6s.
“I’m really happy,” she said. “I’m so pleased with how I did in science.”
Tom Proctor, 16, who lives off Park Road, was ‘ecstatic’ with his results including a top 9 grade in geography.
He also got three 8s and a mix of 6s and 5s.
“All the work paid off,” he said. Tom will study A Levels at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.
In November, High Tunstall College of Science will move into their new multi-million school building.