(Left to right) Ella Bolton, Sharah Feroz, Jess Hill and Alex Dixon from High Tunstall College of Science with their GCSE results.

The High Tunstall College of Science student passed everything including a 7 in English Language and three at grade 6.

Sarah, of Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, said: “It’s a weight off my shoulders. I’m happy it’s all over.”

She celebrated by going out to eat with friends.

(Left to right) Lucy Whitton, Olivia Sharpie, Georgia Chard Ellie Wolfe and Abbie Dixon from High Tunstall College of Science with their GCSE results. Picture by Frank Reid

High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said staff and governors are proud of another set of extremely good set of results.

Students achieved well in English, maths and science and more students got passes in a modern foreign language.

Mr Tilling said: “We are proud of our curriculum and the way it sets our students up for their next stage in their career.

“Good quality results in art, music, drama, physical education and psychology, as well as the core EBACC qualifications means that they are well prepared for the future.”

(Left to right) Theo Corbett, Joseph Liddll, Kegan Winwood and Ethan Porritt from High Tunstall College of Science with their GCSE results. Picture by Frank Reid

Georgina Shard, 16, got three grade 8 - equivalent to an A* under the old system - three 7s and two 6s.

“I’m really happy,” she said. “I’m so pleased with how I did in science.”

Tom Proctor, 16, who lives off Park Road, was ‘ecstatic’ with his results including a top 9 grade in geography.

He also got three 8s and a mix of 6s and 5s.