Hartlepool student keeps up family exam tradition by scoring straight As in her GCSEs
A student from Hartlepool has kept the family exam tradition going - with a straight-A GCSE performance
Anais Emmerson was delighted to secure an incredible 10 GCSE grades of the highest possible standard - 8 and 9s across the board - when she collected her results at Teesside High School.
Anais was following in the footsteps of her older sisters, Libby and Molly, who together have achieved almost 30 A*-A grades at GCSE and A-level.
The former pupils were back at the school to see Anais, collect her results.
Anais said she was delighted with the results but admitted it was a scary thought following in the footsteps of her sisters.
She said: “I was there for my sisters when they opened their GCSE and A-level grades and they have always done so well.
"I’m just pleased to be able to say the same.
"We have now each achieved 10 or more A*-A equivalent GCSEs."
She added: “The next step for me is to do the same in my A-levels!”
Last week, Molly achieved A*A*A grades at A-level and secure her place on the same degree course as oldest sister Libby - studying medicine at Newcastle University.
Molly said: “I can’t imagine what it feels like being the third sister to get their results.
"I always knew my family would be proud of me no matter what, but it does add extra pressure when your older sister does so well. I’m just so proud of what we have all achieved.”