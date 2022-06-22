Hartlepool student set to be first in town to study esports at university

William Callaghan is one of six students to have formed part of the college’s maiden esports course.

He aims to continue on the esports path after being offered a place at Manchester’s UCFB Etihad Campus, where he will study for a degree in esports.

The study of esports, otherwise known as competitive video gaming, can lead to jobs as a social media influencer, video production editor and data analyst.

Hartlepool College esports lecturer Paul Donnelly, left, with, from left, Alex Bunney, Joshua Gravett and William Callaghan.

Paul Donnelly, esports lecturer at Hartlepool College, said: “It’s fantastic. William will be one of the first people in the country to go on such a course.

“This has been a huge experience for them all. They have developed so many different skills from doing the esports qualification.

"Their attitudes, confidence, general knowledge, problem-solving and employability skills have all improved massively.“Will now has a fully focused career path ahead of him and he is showing that esports is a viable career option.”

He added: “This is the start of a new generation of opportunities and I am so proud this group of students will be at the forefront of that.”

William, 19, is a former pupil at English Martyrs and Sacred Heart schools in Hartlepool.

While open-minded about the role he will end up in but is confident esports will be the industry he will work in.

He said: “I would like to be part of an esports media team involved in the live streaming. There are actually so many job opportunities in esports.”

William and the rest of Hartlepool College’s first Level 3 esports group had to get through their studies during Covid lockdowns and he also had to have months off because he broke his collarbone and required surgery.

Josh Gravett has been accepted for a place at York St John’s where he will study business and economics, while Alex Bunney is in line to head to Sunderland for a degree in social media management.