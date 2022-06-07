Hartlepool student with a talent for translation is North-East winner of Oxford University national competition

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form's competition entrants (left to right) Hashir Ahmad, Ruby Dobson, Charlotte Boagey, winner Andrea Simbul, Amelie Bilton and Alexandra Beltran.

Andrea Simbul, who is in Year 9 at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, has been selected as the winner for the North East region in the Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators.

Inspired by the life and work of Anthea Bell, who translated many literary works, including children’s books into English, the competition aims to inspire more pupils to study modern foreign languages at school and beyond.

English Martyrs’ entrants worked on their translations over five weeks after school led by English Martyrs’ language teachers Lucy Williamson and Lyndsay Long.

English Martyrs student Andrea Simbul with her certificate. Picture by Steve Hope

Andrea’s skilful translation caught the eye of the judging team and will now move forward into the national competition.

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw: said: "Andrea clearly has a talent for translation and has stood out as a gifted linguist.