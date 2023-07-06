Catcote Academy spent weeks designing and making the clothes for their annual Trashion Show.

They then hit the catwalk to show them off to fellow students in school and also modelling them for invited guests and the wider public at the Community Hub Central, in York Road.

The Trashion show aimed to raise awareness on environmental issues and to offer a greater of our throwaway society through art and design.

Catcote school pupil Alfie dressed in recycled item for the Trashion Show at Community Hub Central. Picture by FRANK REID

Students and staff at the Academy worked together over eight weeks to create mood boards, fashion outfits and accessories fit for the runway.

They used upcycled and recycled materials inspired by this year’s Hartlepool Tall Ships event.

Students learned about the fashion industry, landfill and the importance of recycling on biodiversity.

Cheryll Kung, Catcote Academy thrive practitioner, said as a result that the students became passionate about promoting the negative impacts of apparel supply chains that are directly linked to soil degradation, conversion of natural ecosystems, and waterway pollution.

Catcote Academy pupil Alicia dressed in a show stopping dress made entirely out of recycled products. Picture by FRANK REID

She added: "The audience were amazed at the creativity, quality and styling of the costume construction.

"The exclusive guests at the show were in awe of how the students promoted their creativity, resilience and confidence on the runway.

“The academy staff have been committed to ensuring that their students reach their full potential from models and reporters, designers, creative directors to student arts council representatives.

"An immense amount of work went into the event, designing, costumes, hair and beauty.”

Some of the outfits made by Catcote Academy students.

Catcote Academy said a big thank you to Hartlepool College of Further Education, Creative Arts Centre and Learning Curve for their collaboration to help make the show a success.

"This fifth show went down a storm, the students and staff are so creative, they enjoyed showing their creations off with pride on the catwalk with loud music,” added Cheryll.

There was also praise for Catcote Sixth form’s Spotlights digital media group for putting on a fantastic live music performance, sponsors and local employers who all supported the show.

