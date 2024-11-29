Hartlepool triplets have the 'time of their lives' on school trip to Carlton Adventure
The boys, Haysam, Hashir and Moyad Khokar, aged 10, spent a week at Carlton Adventure, formerly known as Carlton Camp, with their Stranton Primary School classmates.
Their places were fully funded by The Friends of Carlton Camp charity and Hartlepool vehicle repair shop BM Zone.
The boys’ mother, Aasia Mustjab, said: “ We are so grateful to those who have given funding for the boys to go on this trip. Their memories will last forever and they absolutely loved it.”
The boys enjoyed activities including climbing, archery, bushcraft and shelter building.
Carlton, near Stokesley, was built in 1928 and is operated by Hartlepool Borough Council.
It can cater for groups who are looking for residential stays or day visits.
Contact [email protected] or call (01642) 712229 for further information.
The Friends of Carlton Camp is always looking for new members, sponsors and donations.
For more details, visit www.friendsofcarltoncamp.co.uk.
